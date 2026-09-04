Wonder cuts 150 employees to focus on robotics and expansion
Business
Wonder, the food delivery startup helmed by Marc Lore, just let go of 150 employees, about 7% of its team.
The layoffs were across multiple corporate teams and are meant to help Wonder focus more on robotics, automation, and opening new locations.
Even with these layoffs, the company is not shutting any stores and actually plans to grow to 175 spots by year's end.
Wonder raised $650 million in July
Wonder has raised more than $3 billion so far, including a fresh $650 million in July that pushed its value up to $9 billion.
The company has been busy pursuing acquisitions, runs all-electric kitchens, and dishes out meals inspired by celebrity chefs.
But it is projected to burn nearly $2.7 billion in cash through 2029, and does not expect to be cash flow positive until 2030.