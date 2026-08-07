Wonderful CTO Roey Lalazar says India will host 1,000 engineers
Business
Enterprise AI startup Wonderful just announced it is scaling its India team to as many as 1,000 forward-deployed engineers in India over the next 10 to 12 months.
Co-founder and chief technology officer Roey Lalazar shared that this move highlights how important India is becoming for its business.
Founded last year by Lalazar and Bar Winkler, Wonderful builds conversational AI for enterprises in telecom and finance.
Approaching $100 million annualized revenue
Wonderful is growing fast. It is approaching $100 million in annualized revenue and has teams spread across more than 35 countries.
By the end of this year, its global headcount should top 1,000 people.
The company has also raised $280 million from big-name investors like Index Ventures and Insight Partners.