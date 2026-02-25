Workday's CEO says AI giants use its software
Workday's CEO just shared that big names in AI—Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI—rely on Workday's software for things like payroll and HR.
He brought this up to ease worries about AI taking over business tools like theirs.
Bhusri's take on AI and business tools
Aneel Bhusri (the CEO) says their systems can't just be swapped out by AI.
As he put it, "No amount of vibe coding is going to produce an HR or an ERP system."
Basically, Bhusri said companies still need solid tools for things like security and global compliance.
Workday's stock struggles
Even with these reassurances, Workday's stock has taken a hit—down about 40% this year and another 9% after recent earnings.
Investors are still anxious about how much automation could disrupt Workday and the broader software-as-a-service industry and affect demand for its products.