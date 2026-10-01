Workera finds 80% companies ready, employee AI use exceeds 2-thirds
Business
AI is quickly becoming a regular part of work life: Workera's latest report says 80% of companies now feel prepared for an AI-driven future, a big jump from last year's 67%.
More employees are also using AI tools at work, with usage jumping from under 40% to over two-thirds in just a year.
Employees lack AI time and resources
Even with all this progress, learning how to use AI at work isn't easy for everyone.
Over half of employees say they don't get dedicated time to build their AI skills, and many lack access to good learning resources.
Workera CEO Kian Katanforoosh points out that giving people time and clear standards for upskilling can really help close the gap.