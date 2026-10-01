Workera report: 80% companies likely AI-ready, 68% employees using AI
Business
A new Workera report shows that 80% of companies feel they are more likely to be on track for an AI-enabled future in 2026, up from 67% last year.
Employee use of AI tools is also way up, with nearly 68% now using them regularly, up from just under 40% last year.
Most employees lack workplace AI training
Even though more people are using AI at work, over half don't get time on the job to actually learn these new skills, and about 42.5% lack access to proper training resources.
46.5% of employees have used tools not provided by their employer for skill development.
As Workera's founder and CEO Kian Katanforoosh puts it, there's a real need for clear standards and ongoing skill checks so everyone can keep up as workplaces go all in on AI.