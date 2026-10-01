Workera report: almost 70% use AI, workers lack learning time
Business
A new Workera report shows that almost 70% of employees now use AI tools (not just ChatGPT) at work, a big jump from last year.
But even though 80% of companies say they're ready for an AI-powered future, more than half of workers don't get time during work hours to learn these skills, and many don't have enough resources to actually improve.
Kian Katanforoosh urges companies' AI training
Workera founder and CEO Kian Katanforoosh is encouraging companies to make real space for employees to experiment and grow their AI skills.
He suggests defining what "AI-ready" means and setting clear ways for people to build those abilities.
Many workers feel overwhelmed by how fast AI is moving, so integrating learning into daily work, like with Workera's Ambient tool, could help everyone keep up.