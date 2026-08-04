World Bank: AI could accelerate developing nations' progress 100 years
AI might let developing nations speed up their progress by 100 years, in just 10 years, if they tackle basics like electricity, internet access, and digital skills.
Unlike in richer countries where AI could mean fewer jobs, the World Bank says emerging economies could actually gain big in health care, education, and farming.
IMF projects 4% Sub-Saharan Africa growth
The report highlights that affordable, locally adapted AI tools can help doctors diagnose faster, teachers personalize lessons, and farmers make smarter choices.
The IMF even predicts Sub-Saharan Africa's economy could grow by 4% over 10 years with the right support.
Still, the World Bank warns about risks like rising inequality and fake information, and urges governments to invest in technology infrastructure and digital training so no one gets left behind.