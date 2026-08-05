World Bank: AI could boost India's healthcare, education and farming
Business
A fresh World Bank report says AI might be a huge boost for India, helping everything from productivity to better healthcare, education, and smarter farming before the end of the decade.
For example, AI-powered weather forecasts have already helped small farmers in Telangana save up to $560, a real-world win.
India 2nd in GitHub AI activity
India is now the world's second country for AI activity on GitHub, right behind the US.
The report gives a shout-out to India's AI Mission for making tech more accessible to startups and researchers.
But there's a flip side: some white-collar jobs are shrinking due to automation.
Still, if India invests in better infrastructure and skills, the benefits of AI could reach even more people.