World Bank: AI exports drive East Asia Pacific 4.5% growth
Business
The World Bank now expects East Asia and the Pacific's economy to grow 4.5% by 2026, mostly because of booming exports tied to artificial intelligence.
Countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines are riding this AI wave, with these products making up more than half of export growth in most of the region's economies.
World Bank warns $800bn AI pullback
The World Bank is a bit worried about what happens if all this private funding ($800 billion worth) behind AI dries up.
Since a big chunk of AI investment relies on private credit that can be unstable, any slowdown could hit these economies hard.
South Korea's record exports show just how much the region is leaning on tech right now.