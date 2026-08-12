World Bank approves ₹1,409 cr for Gurugram Phase 2 metro
Business
Big news for Gurugram commuters: The World Bank just approved a ₹1,409 crore loan to help build Phase 2 of the metro.
This phase will add a 13-kilometer stretch from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub, bringing 14 new stations and making city travel a lot smoother.
Gurugram metro construction gains pace
The project's revised plan removed the traction and design components, and tenders are now being reviewed.
Construction is picking up pace: three pier caps are done, and those U-shaped girders will be installed soon.
With land being acquired quickly for the metro depot and station, this metro expansion is set to make getting around Gurugram way easier while easing traffic jams.