World Bank Group raises $36B to boost jobs in India

A major chunk, $9.6 billion, has gone straight to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), giving more than 250,000 of them better access to funding through new lending systems.

Women-owned businesses are also getting a lift with more than $1 billion in credit guarantees.

Plus, the Green MSME Guarantee Fund has backed sustainable projects for more than 4,000 businesses as India aims to become an upper-middle-income economy over the next decade and achieve the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047.