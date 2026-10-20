World Bank launches plan for affordable internet in developing countries
The World Bank just rolled out a new plan to help more people in developing countries get online without breaking the bank.
The focus is on making smartphones and broadband more affordable, which could open up job opportunities and boost local economies.
As World Bank President Ajay Banga put it, better digital access means more chances for people to work and grow.
Developing countries face jobs shortfall
This move comes as developing nations are set to see 1.2 billion people are set to reach working age in such countries over the next 10-15 years, but only about 420 million jobs will be available.
The strategy includes building better digital infrastructure and widening access to digital services and looking into targeted uses of artificial intelligence.
Right now, only 23% of people in low-income countries have internet, compared to 94% in richer ones, so bridging this gap is a big part of the plan.