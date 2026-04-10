World Bank projects India average growth of 7.1% for 2027-29

Franziska Ohnsorge urges easier AI use

New trade deals with the European Union and the United Kingdom could give Indian exports a real boost and make things better for consumers too.

But there are still challenges: South Asia struggles with job quality, and according to the World Bank's Franziska Ohnsorge, industrial policies haven't always helped much.

She suggests that making it easier to use AI could open up more job opportunities for young people going forward.