World Bank projects India average growth of 7.1% for 2027-29
The World Bank is feeling optimistic about India, projecting the economy will grow by an average of 7.1% in 2027-28 and 2028-29.
For fiscal 2027, growth is expected at 6.6%.
This upbeat outlook comes down to India's solid foreign exchange reserves and healthy banks, factors that should help the country handle global energy shocks, especially with ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Franziska Ohnsorge urges easier AI use
New trade deals with the European Union and the United Kingdom could give Indian exports a real boost and make things better for consumers too.
But there are still challenges: South Asia struggles with job quality, and according to the World Bank's Franziska Ohnsorge, industrial policies haven't always helped much.
She suggests that making it easier to use AI could open up more job opportunities for young people going forward.