World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7.1% for 2026-27

India's faster growth is set to power much of South Asia's economic rise, with the region expected to grow by 6.9% in 2026.

Behind this momentum are reforms like GST, tariff rationalization, and investment in physical and digital infrastructure.

But there's still work to do: only about 23.4% of Indian firms use AI (compared to nearly 42.7% in the U.S.), and closing this digital gap will depend on better infrastructure and education going forward.