World Bank urges developing countries to adopt local AI solutions
The World Bank wants developing countries to start using artificial intelligence, or AI, to help boost their struggling economies.
In a new report, the bank says AI could make a real difference in areas like health care, education, and farming.
But instead of trying to build huge tech systems like richer nations, the advice is to focus on affordable, local solutions that actually fit what people need.
Infrastructure gaps threaten AI gains
Of course, there are big challenges: think spotty internet, power shortages, and not enough trained workers.
For example, by 2024, 30% of rural schools in Sub-Saharan Africa still didn't have regular electricity, and most 10-year-olds couldn't read simple text.
The World Bank also warns that without better infrastructure and support, AI could widen inequalities or lead to job losses in some sectors.
Still, if used wisely, AI could help teachers, farmers, and health-care workers do more with less, making life better for underserved billions.