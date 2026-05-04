World Liberty Financial sues Justin Sun for defamation in Miami

World Liberty alleges Sun harmed WLFI

World Liberty accuses Sun of breaking investment agreements (like moving tokens to Binance and betting against WLFI) then turning around and publicly calling out the company for having "a backdoor blacklisting function in the smart contract" and "a trap door marketed as an open door."

The company says his posts (seen by millions) hurt its business and cost it a partnership.

Meanwhile, Sun alleges World Liberty froze his holdings in retaliation after he refused to invest more in $1.

The legal battle is definitely heating up.