Writing code won't be goal of future tech jobs: Nilekani
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani says the days of just writing code are fading fast—future tech jobs will be all about making AI work.
At Infosys's Investor Day on February 17, 2026, he shared, "Talent will have to deal with the world where writing code will not be the goal, it will be actually making AI work."
AI's impact on business and skills
Nilekani calls AI a "root-and-branch" shift that's forcing companies to rethink everything—from how they serve customers to how teams are structured.
He highlighted that new skills like AI engineering and managing unpredictable AI systems are in demand.
But there's a catch: many companies are stuck updating old tech instead of moving forward with AI.
Need for retraining and better data management
Nilekani emphasized that organizations need serious retraining and better data management to keep up, especially since investors now expect real results from AI.
Big names like Cognizant and Wipro agree—AI is already shaking up how they work and boosting productivity.