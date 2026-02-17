Writing code won't be goal of future tech jobs: Nilekani Business Feb 17, 2026

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani says the days of just writing code are fading fast—future tech jobs will be all about making AI work.

At Infosys's Investor Day on February 17, 2026, he shared, "Talent will have to deal with the world where writing code will not be the goal, it will be actually making AI work."