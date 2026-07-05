WSC Sports uses AI to generate personalized highlights and summaries
WSC Sports is shaking up how we watch sports by using AI to create highlight reels and match summaries: no humans needed.
Their vice president of new ventures, Itai Epstein, shared at the Microsoft AI Tour Tel Aviv event that their tech can spot big moments in games and instantly turn them into personalized videos for fans.
WSC launches generative AI youth studio
During the North American World Cup, WSC teamed up with Kan 11 to deliver real-time updates tailored for viewers on TV and digital platforms.
They've also launched WSC Studios, focusing on youth content powered by generative AI, like The Alley & Oop Show, where animated characters break down NBA teams and players in a fun way.
Plus, with voice cloning and smart tools, they're keeping production costs low while making sports media more accessible for everyone.