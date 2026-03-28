WTO takes step on digital trade, India blocks full deal
The World Trade Organization (WTO) just took a big step toward setting global rules for digital trade.
On Saturday (March 28, 2026), 66 countries, covering about 70% of world trade, agreed to a new framework aimed at making online business smoother and more secure.
But not everyone's on board: India is still holding out and has blocked efforts for a full WTO-wide deal.
Agreement used provisionally amid US review
For now, the agreement will be used provisionally while members try to get more countries involved.
Japan's State Minister Yamada Kenji called it a "historic step," and the U.K.'s Peter Kyle said it could make online trade faster and safer.
Meanwhile, the US hasn't signed yet (it is still reviewing things).
This move is separate from the e-commerce moratorium on customs duties for digital downloads and streaming, which is the subject of a political deadlock between the US and India.