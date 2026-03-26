WTO talks: India, US debate whether online purchases should be

What's at stake for both sides

India feels the long-standing moratorium mostly helps rich countries that export a lot of digital goods, leaving developing nations behind.

The US argues that making this rule permanent gives businesses stability and keeps global trade running smoothly, especially since digital exports have roughly doubled since 2017 to about $4.8 trillion in 2024.

Both sides are still negotiating, and whatever they decide could shake up how we all buy and sell online worldwide.