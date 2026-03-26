WTO talks: India, US debate whether online purchases should be
At the big World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Cameroon, India and the US are debating whether digital stuff bought online should stay duty-free.
India wants to rethink the current rule, saying it's losing out on tariff money because "electronic transmissions" aren't clearly defined.
The US on the other hand, is pushing for a permanent duty-free deal to keep things smooth for its tech companies.
What's at stake for both sides
India feels the long-standing moratorium mostly helps rich countries that export a lot of digital goods, leaving developing nations behind.
The US argues that making this rule permanent gives businesses stability and keeps global trade running smoothly, especially since digital exports have roughly doubled since 2017 to about $4.8 trillion in 2024.
Both sides are still negotiating, and whatever they decide could shake up how we all buy and sell online worldwide.