X India profits nosedive 53% in FY25 despite steady revenue

The main culprit: employee costs shot up from ₹6.2 crore to ₹10.2 crore, which pushed total expenses higher even as other costs like depreciation actually fell. Plus, XCIPL's assets shrank a lot—mostly because their cash reserves dropped sharply from ₹20 crore to just ₹30 lakh.

Still on solid ground

Despite all that, XCIPL isn't carrying any debt and has slightly grown its reserves (now at around ₹62.6 crore).

So while margins are tight and the balance sheet is leaner, they're still keeping things financially healthy overall.