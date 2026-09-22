Xbox to cut hundreds of jobs this week: Report
What's the story
Xbox is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees this week, The Information reported. This will be the company's second major job cut this year. The move comes as part of a larger restructuring plan that also includes the consolidation of several game studios under the Xbox umbrella.
Past actions
Xbox's previous round of layoffs
Back in July, Xbox had laid off 1,600 employees and sold five studios. The company had also promised to cut another 1,600 roles by the end of fiscal year 2027.
These previous actions show a pattern of aggressive restructuring at Xbox as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on core business areas.
Industry impact
Blizzard Entertainment is also facing layoffs
Along with Xbox, Blizzard Entertainment is also facing "imminent" layoffs, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said on the latest episode of the 8-4 Play podcast.
The studio recently announced new titles such as STARCRAFT, Diablo V, and World of Warcraft: Forever.
These developments highlight a broader trend of job cuts and restructuring in the gaming industry.