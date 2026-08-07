Xiaomi brings Mijia smart home products to India this year
Xiaomi is bringing its global smart home sub-brand Mijia to India later this year.
The first wave will be air purifiers, with plans to roll out bigger appliances and connected devices soon.
Xiaomi wants a piece of the home tech market, which is mostly ruled by Samsung, LG, and Haier.
Xiaomi shifts focus to smart homes
Mijia offers more than 200 types of smart-home products worldwide: think everything from air purifiers to kitchen gadgets.
Sudhin Mathur, Xiaomi India's chief operating officer, summed it up: "Home is the next battlefield for us," as the company shifts focus from phones to smarter homes.
Expect Mijia in Mi.com, retail stores like Croma and Reliance, and local Mi Home outlets.
Xiaomi aims to keep prices reasonable and is looking at local manufacturing partnerships down the line.