Xiaomi expands Mijia smart home lineup with India air purifier

In Europe, Mijia covers more than 2,000 products across over 130 categories, and now Xiaomi plans to launch its own car lineup there by 2027.

At IFA 2026 in Berlin, the company was showcasing more than 380 products as part of a "Human x Car x Home" vision.

To keep the innovation rolling, Xiaomi expects global R&D investment to exceed €24 billion between 2026 and 2030 for AI, smart vehicles, chips, and robots.

In India, too, Xiaomi is in talks with electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partners in India to explore local manufacturing of these products.