xLight raises $40 million to build lasers for next-gen computer chips
Silicon Valley's xLight just grabbed $40 million to build a new kind of laser for making next-gen computer chips.
These lasers are at the heart of EUV lithography machines—basically, the tech that keeps our devices fast and powerful.
CEO Nicholas Kelez says their laser, built on US national lab tech, is expected to make chip production cheaper and more efficient, helping the US stay ahead as China ramps up its own efforts.
xLight's vision and funding details
xLight is working with ASML—the only company in the world that makes these EUV machines—to create its prototype, though launch plans are still under wraps.
The funding round was led by Playground Global and included Boardman Bay Capital Management.
By sourcing parts from US labs, xLight hopes to boost America's supply chain and keep the country competitive in this global chip race.