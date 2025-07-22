xLight raises $40 million to build lasers for next-gen computer chips Business Jul 22, 2025

Silicon Valley's xLight just grabbed $40 million to build a new kind of laser for making next-gen computer chips.

These lasers are at the heart of EUV lithography machines—basically, the tech that keeps our devices fast and powerful.

CEO Nicholas Kelez says their laser, built on US national lab tech, is expected to make chip production cheaper and more efficient, helping the US stay ahead as China ramps up its own efforts.