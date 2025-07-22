CoinDCX hack: Exchange offers $11 million bounty to recover stolen funds
CoinDCX, one of India's top crypto exchanges, recently lost $44 million (about ₹364 crore) in a security breach.
The team has already reported it to Karnataka's cyber crime authorities.
Even with this setback, CoinDCX is still running smoothly thanks to a $100 million backup fund.
CoinDCX's assets under custody
The larger DCX Group (which includes BitOasis and Okto) remains financially strong, with over ₹10,000 crore in assets under custody.
To recover the stolen money, CoinDCX has rolled out an $11 million bounty for ethical hackers willing to help track down the funds.
User withdrawals are open as usual, and security experts have been called in to strengthen their systems.
Co-founder Sumit Gupta says they're committed to staying resilient and supporting India's crypto scene.