GM's profits drop 35.4% this quarter, but revenues stay strong
GM's profits dropped 35.4% this quarter, landing at $1.9 billion—mostly because of new US tariffs on imported cars and parts.
Even with the dip, strong truck and SUV sales in North America helped keep revenues at $47.1 billion.
GM invests $4 billion into US factories
Despite the tough quarter, GM actually outperformed what analysts predicted, with earnings before interest and taxes coming in higher than expected.
Looking ahead, the company is investing $4 billion into its US factories to build more vehicles locally and rely less on imports.
GM expects some challenges in the second half of 2025 but is aiming for full-year operating income between $10 and $12.5 billion.