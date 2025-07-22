GM's profits drop 35.4% this quarter, but revenues stay strong

GM invests $4 billion into US factories

Despite the tough quarter, GM actually outperformed what analysts predicted, with earnings before interest and taxes coming in higher than expected.

Looking ahead, the company is investing $4 billion into its US factories to build more vehicles locally and rely less on imports.

GM expects some challenges in the second half of 2025 but is aiming for full-year operating income between $10 and $12.5 billion.