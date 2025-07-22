Next Article
Yahoo Japan trains employees to use AI for daily tasks
Yahoo Japan just told all 11,000 employees: it's time to make generative AI part of your daily routine.
This move is all about working smarter—using their in-house tool SeekAI to handle boring stuff like meeting notes and expense reports.
The goal? Free up time for creative and strategic work, and double productivity by 2028.
Yahoo Japan's human-first approach to AI
Unlike companies that use AI to cut jobs, Yahoo Japan is rolling out training so people can actually get more done—not get replaced.
Their approach is about helping humans do better work with tech, not pushing anyone out the door.