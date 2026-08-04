Y Combinator backed LemonLime faces backlash over tattoo interview offer
Business
LemonLime, a new AI company backed by Y Combinator, landed in hot water after offering instant job interviews to participants willing to get inked at the company's San Francisco after-party.
Seven attendees actually went for it, but the move quickly drew criticism online for being exploitative, especially with today's tough job market.
Jordan Zietz calls idea reckless
After the uproar, LemonLime deleted posts about the event and offered to pay for tattoo removal if anyone regretted it.
Co-founder Jordan Zietz called the idea "reckless" and admitted it put unfair pressure on people by tying tattoos to job opportunities.
He also clarified that getting inked didn't guarantee anyone a job and said he hadn't thought enough about how much influence he held in that situation.