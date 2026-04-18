Y Combinator hosts free 2-day Startup School India in Bengaluru Business Apr 18, 2026

Y Combinator, the well-known US startup incubator, is hosting its Startup School India event in Bengaluru.

The two-day program at White Feather Convention Centre is free and attendees are selected from applicants, with engineers, entrepreneurs, and college students looking to learn more about building startups and connecting with the ecosystem.