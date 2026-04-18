Y Combinator hosts free 2-day Startup School India in Bengaluru
Business
Y Combinator, the well-known US startup incubator, is hosting its Startup School India event in Bengaluru.
The two-day program at White Feather Convention Centre is free and attendees are selected from applicants, with engineers, entrepreneurs, and college students looking to learn more about building startups and connecting with the ecosystem.
Startup School speakers, $25,000 AI access
Speakers include Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur, Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey, Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, and senior Y Combinator partners.
Students attending get a special bonus: access to Y Combinator's AI stack worth $25,000 in AI tokens.