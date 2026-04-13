Y Combinator starts 1st Startup School in India April 18

Around 2,000 join YC Startup School

Around 2,000 founders and engineers will join in, including leaders from Indian startups like Zepto and Meesho.

The spotlight will also be on young innovators, like Surya Uthkarsha, 14, Gyanshu Pathak, 22, and Aditya Kumar, 17, who are building AI tools for everything from video creation to cancer screening.

Y Combinator hopes this school will spark new ideas and give future tech leaders a real boost.