Y Combinator starts 1st Startup School in India April 18
Business
Y Combinator, the accelerator behind big names like Airbnb and Dropbox, is kicking off its first-ever Startup School in India on April 18, 2026, at White Feather in Bengaluru.
The event is all about helping early-stage founders grow, with a free online course and guidance and mentorship from YC's global community.
Around 2,000 join YC Startup School
Around 2,000 founders and engineers will join in, including leaders from Indian startups like Zepto and Meesho.
The spotlight will also be on young innovators, like Surya Uthkarsha, 14, Gyanshu Pathak, 22, and Aditya Kumar, 17, who are building AI tools for everything from video creation to cancer screening.
Y Combinator hopes this school will spark new ideas and give future tech leaders a real boost.