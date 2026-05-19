Y Combinator Startup School credits worth $25,000 resold online
Business
After the Y Combinator Startup School in Bengaluru, a wave of free AI tool credits, worth $25,000 and handed out to about 2,000 attendees, started popping up for resale online.
Developers are now swapping these credits for platforms like AWS, OpenAI, Azure, and Anthropic at discounts of 20-40%, turning them into a hot commodity.
Eligibility rules hinder credit activation
Many participants struggled to activate their credits due to tricky eligibility rules or slow responses from Y Combinator.
Students especially found it tough: they had to buy cheap domain names just to qualify.
With some tools working fine but others stuck in limbo, plenty chose to sell their unused credits rather than let them expire.