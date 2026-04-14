Yangtze Memory Technologies plans 3 Wuhan plants despite US restrictions

YMTC expands output and tests DRAM

The new factories in Wuhan, will more than double YMTC's current output, with each plant set to make 100,000 wafers a month.

YMTC is also teaming up more with local suppliers and allocating some capacity in all three new plants to DRAM production.

Already holding nearly 12% of the global NAND flash market, they are now testing out new DRAM chips to see what clients think before going big on production.