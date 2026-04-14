Yangtze Memory Technologies plans 3 Wuhan plants despite US restrictions
Business
China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) is reportedly planning three new factories, even though US trade restrictions have made things tricky since 2022.
The company is aiming to ramp up production and keep growing, despite being cut off from some American tech.
YMTC expands output and tests DRAM
The new factories in Wuhan, will more than double YMTC's current output, with each plant set to make 100,000 wafers a month.
YMTC is also teaming up more with local suppliers and allocating some capacity in all three new plants to DRAM production.
Already holding nearly 12% of the global NAND flash market, they are now testing out new DRAM chips to see what clients think before going big on production.