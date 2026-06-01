Yashh Sathe's Pawzeeble app combines pet care and social networking

Pawzeeble supports over 200,000 pets

Pawzeeble now supports over 200,000 pets through partnerships with 500 clinics in 40 cities.

Its tech helps vets streamline their work and keeps all your pet info synced in one place.

Since its recent relaunch earlier in 2026, the app has grown steadily, about 20% every month, showing Indian pet owners are loving this all-in-one platform.