Yashh Sathe's Pawzeeble app combines pet care and social networking
Business
Meet Pawzeeble, a homegrown platform launched by Yashh Sathe in 2020, inspired by his journey caring for Leah, a rescue dog.
The app blends pet care and social networking, letting users book vet and grooming appointments, track vaccinations, and join Clans to connect with fellow pet parents.
Plus, there's an AI chatbot called Sheru for quick answers to your pet questions.
Pawzeeble supports over 200,000 pets
Pawzeeble now supports over 200,000 pets through partnerships with 500 clinics in 40 cities.
Its tech helps vets streamline their work and keeps all your pet info synced in one place.
Since its recent relaunch earlier in 2026, the app has grown steadily, about 20% every month, showing Indian pet owners are loving this all-in-one platform.