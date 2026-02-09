Yen slips to 2-week low as Takaichi wins election

Key question now is whether risks are reinforced or unwind

Analysts say all eyes are now on how the new government will handle its spending plans.

Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist for rates and FX at Mizuho in Tokyo, said "Risks from fiscal expansion had already been largely priced in before the election" and that "The key question now is whether those risks are reinforced or gradually unwind."

Meanwhile, the US dollar stayed steady as everyone waits for fresh economic updates and possible Fed moves next month.