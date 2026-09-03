Yen surges 1.7% as BoJ's Hajime Takata urges 'nimbly' action
Business
The Japanese yen just saw its biggest jump in weeks, up over 1.7% against the US dollar, after Hajime Takata, a Bank of Japan policymaker, called for more "nimbly" action on interest rates.
Now, markets are betting there's a strong chance (77%, to be exact) the BoJ will raise rates at its September 17 meeting.
Japan's finance officials watch yen
Japan's central bank has only recently started raising rates after decades of deflation, and Takata's comments hint they might speed things up.
Global markets are still jittery from recent inflation worries and a big government bond sell-off, with Japan's finance officials saying they're keeping a close eye on the yen's wild moves.