Yes Bank fundraising plan totals up to ₹16,000 cr
Business
Yes Bank is gearing up to raise up to ₹16,000 crore by combining equity and debt: ₹7,500 crore will come from selling new shares (with not exceeding 10% dilution), and another ₹8,500 crore will be raised through debt in Indian or foreign currency.
The goal? To boost the bank's growth and keep things running smoothly.
Fundraising needs shareholder and regulator approval
This fundraising still needs a green light from shareholders and regulators.
The move follows a strong March quarter for the bank: net profit jumped nearly 45% year-on-year to ₹1,068 crore.
CEO Vinay Tonse says the focus is on efficiency, solid asset quality, and building a sustainable future for Yes Bank over the next few years.