Yes Bank fundraising plan totals up to ₹16,000 cr Business Jun 29, 2026

Yes Bank is gearing up to raise up to ₹16,000 crore by combining equity and debt: ₹7,500 crore will come from selling new shares (with not exceeding 10% dilution), and another ₹8,500 crore will be raised through debt in Indian or foreign currency.

The goal? To boost the bank's growth and keep things running smoothly.