YES Bank posts March 2026 profit, income up, NPAs decline

Loans up 11%, deposits up 12%

Loans grew by 11% year-over-year while deposits rose by 12%, showing that more customers are trusting YES Bank with their money.

The bank's credit-to-deposit ratio dropped to a healthier 85.4%, and its CASA (current and savings accounts) deposits jumped nearly 15%.

With a solid liquidity coverage ratio at 119%, YES Bank looks much more stable, and it seems like things are moving in the right direction for them.