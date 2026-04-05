YES Bank posts March 2026 profit, income up, NPAs decline
Business
YES Bank just posted a solid jump in net profit for the March 2026 quarter.
Total income climbed thanks to more people taking loans and parking their money with the bank.
On top of that, YES Bank managed to bring down its bad loans (NPAs), a clear improvement from last year.
Loans up 11%, deposits up 12%
Loans grew by 11% year-over-year while deposits rose by 12%, showing that more customers are trusting YES Bank with their money.
The bank's credit-to-deposit ratio dropped to a healthier 85.4%, and its CASA (current and savings accounts) deposits jumped nearly 15%.
With a solid liquidity coverage ratio at 119%, YES Bank looks much more stable, and it seems like things are moving in the right direction for them.