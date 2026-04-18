YES Bank's Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to ₹1,068.4cr
What's the story
YES Bank has reported a stellar performance in its fourth quarter (Q4) results. The private lender's net profit jumped by a whopping 44.8% year-on-year to ₹1,068.4 crore from ₹738 crore in the same period last year. The bank also witnessed healthy growth in net interest income (NII), which increased by 16% YoY to ₹2,637.7 crore from ₹2,276.3 crore.
Margin growth
NIM improves by 20bps YoY
The bank's net interest margin (NIM) for Q4 FY26 stood at 2.7%, up by 20 basis points YoY and 10bps sequentially. This growth was supported by a lower cost of deposits and a reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits. For the entire fiscal year FY26, NIM stood at 2.6%, marking an improvement of 20bps from the previous year.
Financial growth
Net advances grow by over 11% YoY
YES Bank's net advances stood at ₹2.73 lakh crore, growing by 11.1% YoY and 6.2% quarter-on-quarter. This growth was driven by momentum across key business segments such as retail asset disbursements and corporate & institutional banking advances. The bank's asset quality also improved in Q4 FY26 with the gross NPA ratio declining to 1.3%, down by 30bps YoY and 20bps sequentially.
Cost management
Credit costs remain in check
The bank managed to keep credit costs in check with net credit cost for the quarter at 0.2% of average assets, down from 0.3% in Q4 FY25. For the whole fiscal year FY26, credit costs were restricted to 0.2%, improving from 0.3% in FY25. Recoveries and upgrades remained strong with recoveries at ₹1,547 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹4,795 crore for FY26, including P&L gains from security receipts of ₹446 crore in Q4 and ₹1,559 crore for the full year.