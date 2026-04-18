YES Bank's Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to ₹1,068.4cr

YES Bank has reported a stellar performance in its fourth quarter (Q4) results. The private lender's net profit jumped by a whopping 44.8% year-on-year to ₹1,068.4 crore from ₹738 crore in the same period last year. The bank also witnessed healthy growth in net interest income (NII), which increased by 16% YoY to ₹2,637.7 crore from ₹2,276.3 crore.

Margin growth NIM improves by 20bps YoY The bank's net interest margin (NIM) for Q4 FY26 stood at 2.7%, up by 20 basis points YoY and 10bps sequentially. This growth was supported by a lower cost of deposits and a reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits. For the entire fiscal year FY26, NIM stood at 2.6%, marking an improvement of 20bps from the previous year.

Financial growth Net advances grow by over 11% YoY YES Bank's net advances stood at ₹2.73 lakh crore, growing by 11.1% YoY and 6.2% quarter-on-quarter. This growth was driven by momentum across key business segments such as retail asset disbursements and corporate & institutional banking advances. The bank's asset quality also improved in Q4 FY26 with the gross NPA ratio declining to 1.3%, down by 30bps YoY and 20bps sequentially.

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