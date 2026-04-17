YES Bank to report Q4, full year results April 18
Business
YES Bank is set to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ending March 2026 this Saturday, April 18.
The bank will host a conference call with analysts and investors is lined up for 3pm so expect the details before then.
YES Bank analysts project mixed profits
Analysts aren't all on the same page about how YES Bank will perform.
Some, like Kotak, see net interest income going up but predict profits will dip compared to last quarter.
Others, like JM Financial and ICICI Securities, are expecting profits to rise.
Despite these mixed signals, most brokerages are still cautious: Kotak and JM Financial suggest selling the stock, while ICICI says it's okay to hold for now.
Investors are watching closely as YES Bank navigates a tricky market.