Yes Bank's data breach leads to ₹3.5 crore fraud
Yes Bank is in hot water after an alleged data compromise that may have exposed card numbers, expiry dates, and CVVs from its BookMyForex multi-currency forex cards.
The leaked info was used for unauthorized online purchases from 15 merchants in a Latin American country, where two-factor authentication is not mandated for e-commerce transactions, between 3:30am and 8:30am on February 24, 2026.
RBI wants answers on how this happened, what security measures failed, and how customer data was stored and protected.
Yes Bank spotted the fraud through unusual transaction patterns—about ₹2.54 crore went through across roughly 5,000 customers before they blocked another ₹90 lakh in attempts.
The bank has now restricted transactions from the affected country and blocked compromised cards.
BookMyForex says their own systems weren't hacked and reassures users that balances are safe.
Meanwhile, some customers have faced login issues and reported problems accessing the app or helplines.