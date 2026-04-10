YOO explores Pune and Kolkata projects amid recent enquiries Business Apr 10, 2026

Global design and real estate brand YOO is betting big on India, with YOO exploring projects in Pune and Kolkata, and is also getting requests from tier-2 cities.

James Snelgar from YOO shared that they've already wrapped up several projects here and are seeing "The kind of enquiries we are getting recently is an indicator of inherent demand in the Indian market," which has them negotiating a few more.