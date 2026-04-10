YOO explores Pune and Kolkata projects amid recent enquiries
Business
Global design and real estate brand YOO is betting big on India, with YOO exploring projects in Pune and Kolkata, and is also getting requests from tier-2 cities.
James Snelgar from YOO shared that they've already wrapped up several projects here and are seeing "The kind of enquiries we are getting recently is an indicator of inherent demand in the Indian market," which has them negotiating a few more.
YOO Dalcore Group North India partnership
YOO's first North India project is a partnership with Dalcore Group, plus they're working alongside big names like Lodha in Mumbai, and DN Group in Bhubaneswar.
With India's branded residence projects could increase by nearly 60% by 2027, YOO's expansion reflects just how popular high-end living spaces are becoming.