Yotta Data Services eyes IPO in 2026-27 Business Jan 29, 2026

Yotta Data Services, a major Indian data center player, is planning to go public by 2026-27.

The company is looking to raise more than ₹4,000 crore ahead of its IPO.

This shift follows attempts to pursue a US listing, including a proposed SPAC merger that implied a valuation of about $2.75 billion for Yotta's parent, Nidar Infrastructure, which were not completed.