Yotta Data Services eyes IPO in 2026-27
Yotta Data Services, a major Indian data center player, is planning to go public by 2026-27.
The company is looking to raise more than ₹4,000 crore ahead of its IPO.
This shift follows attempts to pursue a US listing, including a proposed SPAC merger that implied a valuation of about $2.75 billion for Yotta's parent, Nidar Infrastructure, which were not completed.
What does Yotta actually do?
Part of the Hiranandani Group, Yotta runs large-scale data centers and offers cloud and AI services—including GPU power through its Shakti AI platform with NVIDIA.
The company is betting big on expansion, aiming to grow capacity from 33 MW to 890 MW and the company has built roughly $1 billion of data center and chip investment.
Other key details
Right now, Yotta is merging its Indian businesses to prep for the IPO.
CEO Sunil Gupta said India's push for homegrown AI, including the IndiaAI Mission, was a key reason for staying local.
The company is targeting FY27 (ending March 2027) for its India listing and plans to expand AI capacity.