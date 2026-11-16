Yotta gets ₹2,948cr IIFCL loan, promoter must buy NVIDIA GPUs
Yotta Data Services just secured a ₹2,948 crore ($315 million) loan from IIFCL to build its Noida data center, but there's a catch: since Yotta's debt is now over $1.4 billion, the loan comes with stricter terms.
Yotta's promoter, Darshan Hiranandani, has to buy NVIDIA GPUs, which Yotta will initially rent out to Gorilla Technology Group, and these chips will have to be eventually purchased by Darshan Hiranandani, and if things go south financially, IIFCL gets those GPUs.
Promoters invest ₹931cr, seek $1.5bn
To get the Noida D2 project up and running, Yotta's promoters are putting in ₹931 crore of their own money alongside the new loan.
They're also aiming to raise up to $1.5 billion more, including a $400 million public listing by March 2027, to keep their growing debt under control.
Plus, they'll only get the last chunk of the loan after securing clients for its data center and hitting project milestones.