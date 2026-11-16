Yotta gets ₹2,948cr IIFCL loan, promoter must buy NVIDIA GPUs

Yotta Data Services just secured a ₹2,948 crore ($315 million) loan from IIFCL to build its Noida data center, but there's a catch: since Yotta's debt is now over $1.4 billion, the loan comes with stricter terms.

Yotta's promoter, Darshan Hiranandani, has to buy NVIDIA GPUs, which Yotta will initially rent out to Gorilla Technology Group, and these chips will have to be eventually purchased by Darshan Hiranandani, and if things go south financially, IIFCL gets those GPUs.