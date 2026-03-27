'You can build tech in a village': X post goes viral Business Mar 27, 2026

Dhiva Logu, founder of AITuber, just went viral for showing you don't need to be in a big city like Bengaluru to build cool tech.

In his video on X, he's seen creating an AI SaaS platform right from his village, proving that with good internet and the right tools, anyone can launch something big from anywhere.