'You can build tech in a village': X post goes viral
Business
Dhiva Logu, founder of AITuber, just went viral for showing you don't need to be in a big city like Bengaluru to build cool tech.
In his video on X, he's seen creating an AI SaaS platform right from his village, proving that with good internet and the right tools, anyone can launch something big from anywhere.
The story behind the post
Logu's story kicked off a lively debate online about startups moving beyond city limits.
People pointed out how tech now lets small-town creators compete globally without leaving home.
Others mentioned perks like lower living costs and being closer to family.
Some commenters suggested this shift toward remote work could help boost rural economies and make innovation more accessible to people in smaller towns and villages.