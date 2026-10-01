Young Indians diversify portfolios with cryptocurrencies and overseas stocks
Business
More Indians, especially the younger crowd, are moving beyond fixed deposits and mutual funds, choosing to invest in cryptocurrencies and overseas stocks for portfolio diversification and global exposure.
Bhavin Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of LenDenClub and Vartis Platforms, says this shift shows investors want more diverse ways to reach their financial goals.
Avinash Shekhar: 61% new traders 18-25
According to Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, about 61% of new traders are between 18 and 25 years old.
Young, tech-savvy Indians are leading this move toward alternative investments, focusing on understanding risks and returns rather than just sticking with the old-school options.