Younger travelers and ultra wealthy drive India's luxury hotel expansion
India's luxury hotel scene is exploding right now, with younger travelers and ultra-wealthy guests driving demand.
Major international chains like Marriott, Accor, Hilton, and Hyatt are opening more locations across the country.
Indian favorites like The Oberoi Group and Indian Hotels Company aren't far behind.
Hilton just announced its Waldorf Astoria Goa, its third spot in India after Jaipur and New Delhi.
India building 77 luxury hotels
Accor is expanding too, with new projects like Sofitel Legend Jaipur in the works.
Chalet Hotels is bringing Hyderabad its first Ritz-Carlton.
According to Hotelivate's Manav Thadani, 77 luxury hotels (spanning 11,800 keys) are being built right now, representing nearly 66% of the existing luxury inventory!
The Leela's CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar says its upcoming ultra-luxe resort in Coorg shows just how much potential this market has for growth.