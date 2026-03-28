Younger travelers and ultra wealthy drive India's luxury hotel expansion

India building 77 luxury hotels

Accor is expanding too, with new projects like Sofitel Legend Jaipur in the works.

Chalet Hotels is bringing Hyderabad its first Ritz-Carlton.

According to Hotelivate's Manav Thadani, 77 luxury hotels (spanning 11,800 keys) are being built right now, representing nearly 66% of the existing luxury inventory!

The Leela's CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar says its upcoming ultra-luxe resort in Coorg shows just how much potential this market has for growth.