Your favorite drinks could become costlier soon

Liquor manufacturers are asking state governments to adjust prices

It doesn't stop there: supply chain hiccups mean aluminum and glass shortages could slow production or even cause shutdowns.

Import costs are rising because the rupee has dropped against the dollar, making things tougher for everyone involved.

Industry groups say they might have to focus on states where pricing is flexible, which could mean less availability elsewhere.

They're also urging state governments to adjust liquor prices so businesses can survive, and so your favorite drinks don't disappear from shelves.