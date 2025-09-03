After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to ₹15 per order
Swiggy has raised its platform fee for the third time in three weeks, taking it to ₹15 per order. The hike is the steepest yet by the Bengaluru-based food delivery giant, which hopes to capitalize on the festive season demand and improve its bottom line. The move comes after a brief increase on Independence Day when Swiggy had raised the fee to ₹14 before reverting back to ₹12.
The platform fee is an extra charge levied by both Zomato and Swiggy on every order, in addition to delivery charges, GST, and restaurant fees. The fee isn't fixed across cities or days and varies depending on demand. At Swiggy's current order volumes of over two million orders per day, the hike could generate up to ₹3 crore in daily revenue.
The increase in platform fee to ₹15 could add an extra ₹54 crore per quarter and ₹216 crore annually to Swiggy's revenue. The platform fees were first introduced in April 2023 at just ₹2 per order, but have been rising since then. Swiggy is under pressure to control its losses after net loss widened 96% YoY to ₹1,197 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations in Q1 grew 54% YoY to ₹4,961 crore, a 12% increase over the March quarter.