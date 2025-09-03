After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to ₹15 per order

Swiggy has raised its platform fee for the third time in three weeks

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:00 pm Sep 03, 2025

Swiggy has raised its platform fee for the third time in three weeks, taking it to ₹15 per order. The hike is the steepest yet by the Bengaluru-based food delivery giant, which hopes to capitalize on the festive season demand and improve its bottom line. The move comes after a brief increase on Independence Day when Swiggy had raised the fee to ₹14 before reverting back to ₹12.