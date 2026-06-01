Zack Eakin raises $42 million for Layup parts composites startup
Business
Zack Eakin, who used to work at Anduril, just scored $42 million in funding for his new company, Layup Parts.
The startup, based in Huntington Beach and launched in 2024, wants to make building stuff with carbon fiber and fiberglass way easier.
Big names like Marlinspike, Cerberus Ventures, and Lux Capital are backing the project.
Layup Parts plans automation and expansion
With this cash boost, Layup Parts plans to grow its team (currently 60 people), move into a larger space, and upgrade its software-driven manufacturing.
Eakin's goal is to automate how custom parts are made so industries like aerospace and motorsports can get what they need faster: think hours instead of weeks.
He wants ordering parts to feel as simple as shopping online.